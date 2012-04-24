Umicore says second half of year will beat first half

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Silver from scrap recycler Umicore says its second-half 2012 result should be higher than the first half, when a key recycling plant was closed for several weeks.

“It is likely that the second-half result will be somewhat higher than in the first half,” Chief Executive Marc Grynberg told an investor call.

He said this was because the company’s precious metals smelter in Hoboken, Belgium, was shut down for a number of weeks in March and April for maintenance work. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)