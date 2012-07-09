Umicore builds new rechargeable battery plant

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - Belgian high-tech recycler and specialty materials maker Umicore is to build a new plant to make components for rechargeable batteries, doubling its capacity of the product as it expands into the growing market.

It will build a plant in South Korea to make ingredients used in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which are used in portable electronic equipment and for hybrid and electric cars, it said on Monday.

The plant should be fully up and running in 2014.