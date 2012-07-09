FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Umicore builds new rechargeable battery plant
July 9, 2012

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - Belgian high-tech recycler and specialty materials maker Umicore is to build a new plant to make components for rechargeable batteries, doubling its capacity of the product as it expands into the growing market.

It will build a plant in South Korea to make ingredients used in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which are used in portable electronic equipment and for hybrid and electric cars, it said on Monday.

The plant should be fully up and running in 2014.

Reporting By Ben Deighton

