Umicore maintains profit target after modest sales rise
October 23, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Umicore maintains profit target after modest sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Umicore reported a 1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as sales growth of heavy duty diesel catalysts, energy materials and precious metal recycling just outweighed a decline for its building products.

Umicore, which makes automotive catalysts and materials for rechargeable batteries and recycles precious metals, also repeated its full-year outlook.

It sees 2014 operating profit coming in at the upper half of a 250-280 million euros range, down from 304 million euros ($384.4 million) in 2013. The analyst forecast according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates is 263 million euros.

Umicore has said that the improvement of its catalysis and energy materials business would not be enough to offset the weakness of its precious metals division due to lower metals prices.

KBC Securities had forecast that third-quarter revenue would grow by 3 percent overall, with increases in catalysis and energy materials, flat performance materials and a drop for recycling. (1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

