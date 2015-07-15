Umpqua fights lawsuit over alleged fraud by Calif. tribal leaders

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Umpqua Bank have urged a court to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of helping former leaders of California’s Paskenta tribe allegedly embezzle millions of dollars from a tribal account in what was described as a “12-year looting spree.”

In a filing on Monday, lawyers for Oregon-based Umpqua at Reed Smith said disputed withdrawals from the tribe’s account were made by persons authorized to sign checks, and Umpqua cannot be held liable for merely processing them.

