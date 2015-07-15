FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Umpqua fights lawsuit over alleged fraud by Calif. tribal leaders
July 15, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Umpqua fights lawsuit over alleged fraud by Calif. tribal leaders

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Umpqua Bank have urged a court to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of helping former leaders of California’s Paskenta tribe allegedly embezzle millions of dollars from a tribal account in what was described as a “12-year looting spree.”

In a filing on Monday, lawyers for Oregon-based Umpqua at Reed Smith said disputed withdrawals from the tribe’s account were made by persons authorized to sign checks, and Umpqua cannot be held liable for merely processing them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IZIMuh

