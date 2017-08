Oregon-based Umpqua Bank does not have to face claims it helped former leaders of California's Paskenta tribe allegedly embezzle millions of dollars of casino revenue from tribal bank accounts, a federal judge in Sacramento has ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Morrison England said the tribe failed to show that Umpqua employees knew money was being misappropriated.

