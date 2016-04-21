FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Umpqua Bank defeats claims it aided embezzlement of tribal funds
April 21, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Umpqua Bank defeats claims it aided embezzlement of tribal funds

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Sacramento has dismissed claims that Oregon-based Umpqua Bank helped former leaders of California’s Paskenta tribe allegedly embezzle tens of millions of dollars from a tribal bank account.

In a decision on Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Morrison England said the tribe did not show that the bank had knowledge of the alleged fraud by the former tribal leaders, ousted in 2014 after the tribe discovered what it called a 12-year looting spree.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NE5QOi

