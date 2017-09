Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ums United Medical Systems International AG :

* Launches buyback offer for up to 475,766 shares

* Price of 10.50 euros ($13) offered per share

* Buyback period begins on Dec. 16 and ends on Jan. 27, 2015 at midnight CET

* Newly acquired shares expected to be retired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)