BRIEF-UMS United Medical Systems International reports H1 net income of EUR 4.9 mln
#Healthcare
August 14, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UMS United Medical Systems International reports H1 net income of EUR 4.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - UMS United Medical Systems International AG : * Says is confirming its full-year forecast for 2014 * Says projects EPS of 50 to 55 cents with consolidated sales of EUR 39 million

to EUR 42 million for FY 2014 * Says consolidated sales under ifrs were EUR 19.4 million in H1, following EUR

20.1 million last year * Says at EUR 4.9 million, H1 net income was down somewhat from previous year

py: EUR 5.0 million * Says dividend policy unchanged * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
