August 12(Reuters) - Umweltbank AG

* Says H1 net income of 7.3 million euros, up 8.3 pct

* Says H1 interest income of 22.7 million euros, up 12,2 pct

* Says H1 profit before tax of 22.2 million euros, up 69.2 pct

Source text - bit.ly/1r6x0ae

Further company coverage: