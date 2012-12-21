FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's UMW to sell $654 million in Islamic bonds
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 21, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's UMW to sell $654 million in Islamic bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian industrial-to-automotive company UMW Holdings Bhd will sell up to 2 billion ringgit ($654.56 million) in Islamic bonds to cut debt and fund working capital, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Friday.

The company added it has received approval from Malaysia’s Securities Commission for the 15-year bond program.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd and Standard Chartered Saadiq Bhd are advising UMW on the issuance.

UMW’s businesses range from automotive to oil and gas as well as manufacturing sectors. The company is expected to list its oil and gas unit in Malaysia next year. Malaysia’s state-owned fund management firm Permodalan Nasional Bhd holds a controlling stake in UMW.

($1 = 3.0555 Malaysian ringgit)

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.