Iran can neutralize sabotage of nuclear facilities -Ahmadinejad
September 26, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

Iran can neutralize sabotage of nuclear facilities -Ahmadinejad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday Tehran is capable of neutralizing all efforts to sabotage its nuclear facilities and repeated that Iran is ready for dialogue with the United States.

Speaking about possible sabotage of its nuclear facilities, Ahmadinejad told reporters through an interpreter that Iran was “capable of avoiding and neutralizing these efforts.”

At a news conference in which he spoke through an interpreter, Ahmadinejad also said: “We are ready for a dialogue (with the United States) and a resolution of problems ... We have never had any problems with the people of the United States.”

