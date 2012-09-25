FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Door for Israeli-Palestinian peace may be closing-UN
September 25, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Door for Israeli-Palestinian peace may be closing-UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday the “door may be closing, for good” on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying the continued growth of Jewish settlements undercuts peace.

“The two-state solution is the only sustainable option. Yet the door may be closing, for good,” Ban told the U.N. General Assembly. “The continued growth of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory seriously undermines efforts towards peace. We must break this dangerous impasse.”

