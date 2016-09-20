FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer tells U.N. Rousseff impeachment fully legal
September 20, 2016

Brazil's Temer tells U.N. Rousseff impeachment fully legal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's new President Michel Temer told the international community on Tuesday that the impeachment of his predecessor Dilma Rousseff was conducted with "absolute respect" for the constitution.

Temer, who was sworn in last month after the dismissal of Rousseff, said in an address to the United Nations General Assembly that his task now was to restore economic growth and create work for millions of Brazilians who lost their jobs in the current recession. Temer said confidence is beginning to return to the economy.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
