Brazil's Rousseff criticizes United States for spying
September 24, 2013

Brazil's Rousseff criticizes United States for spying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday criticized the United States for spying and said Brazil would adopt legislation and technology to protect it from illegal interception of communications.

“Meddling in such a manner in the lives and affairs of other countries is a breach of international law and as such it is an affront to the principles that should otherwise govern relations among countries, especially among friendly nations,” Rousseff told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

