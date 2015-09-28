FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rousseff says fiscal plan to pull Brazil out of recession
September 28, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Rousseff says fiscal plan to pull Brazil out of recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday that her country is able to overcome its present economic difficulties with her fiscal austerity policies aimed at regaining the confidence of investors.

Speaking at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Rousseff said her government will not tolerate corruption, in reference to a massive bribery scandal involving her Workers’ Party and political allies. She said all those who committed crimes will be punished.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

