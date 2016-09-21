China to promote economic development by opening up economy more widely-Li

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday China would promote economic development by opening up its economy more widely as experience showed closed door policies only brought stagnation.

"We will promote development through expanding opening up," Li said in a speech to the annual U.N. General Assembly. "China's experience in the past decades has proven that a closed-door policy only leads to stagnation and backwardness ... China will open its door even wider to the outside world." (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)