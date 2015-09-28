FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-At UN, Castro says US must end embargo to have normal Cuba ties
#Corrections News
September 28, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-At UN, Castro says US must end embargo to have normal Cuba ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiling to fix slug to UN-ASSEMBLY/CUBA instead of UN-ASSEMBLY/)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cuban President Raul Castro told the U.N. General Assembly on Monday that normal relations with the United States would only be possible if Washington ended its trade embargo on his country, returned the military base at Guantanamo and ended anti-communist broadcasts beamed into the island.

With diplomatic ties now restored, overall normal relations “will only be achieved with the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba; the return to our country of the territory illegally occupied by the Guantanamo Naval Base; the cessation of radio and TV broadcasts, and of subversion and destabilization programs against the island; and when our people are compensated for the human and economic damages they still endure,” Castro said in his first address ever to the United Nations. Castro received sustained applause. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

