UPDATE 1-France to give additional 4 bln euros for public development aid

(Adds context)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday he would give an additional 4 billion euros ($4.47 billion) in public aid for development in poor countries from 2020.

“France has decided to increase the level of its public aid for development to release 4 billion euros extra from 2020,” he said during a summit at the United Nations General Assembly on global development goals.

Hollande said he had also decided to reform France’s public aid agency to link it with a big local financial group to create Europe’s largest development bank to ensure that “commitments would be met.”

Hollande did not specify whether the money would be used to fight climate change or global poverty.

France’s share of gross domestic product to development aid fell for the fourth year running in 2014 accounting for 0.36 of GDP (8 billion euros) well below the 0.7 percent set by developing nations.