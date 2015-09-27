France to give 4 bln euros more public development aid from 2020

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday he would give an additional 4 billion euros ($4.47 billion) in public aid for development in poor countries from 2020.

“France has decided to increase the level of its public aid for development to release 4 billion euros extra from 2020,” he said during a summit at the United Nations General Assembly on global development goals.

He said he had also decided to reform France’s public aid agency to link it with a big local financial group to create Europe’s largest development bank to ensure that “commitments would be met.” ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting By John Irish, editing by Louis Charbonneau)