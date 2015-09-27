FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to give 4 bln euros more public development aid from 2020
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 27, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

France to give 4 bln euros more public development aid from 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday he would give an additional 4 billion euros ($4.47 billion) in public aid for development in poor countries from 2020.

“France has decided to increase the level of its public aid for development to release 4 billion euros extra from 2020,” he said during a summit at the United Nations General Assembly on global development goals.

He said he had also decided to reform France’s public aid agency to link it with a big local financial group to create Europe’s largest development bank to ensure that “commitments would be met.” ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting By John Irish, editing by Louis Charbonneau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.