Obama says "significant gap" in efforts to tackle Ebola outbreak

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that there was still a “significant gap between where we are and where we need to be” in the international response to the deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

“Stopping Ebola is a priority for the United States,” he told a meeting on Ebola on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

“More nations need to contribute critical assets and capabilities - whether it’s air transport, medical evacuation, health care workers, equipment, or treatment,” he said.