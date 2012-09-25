FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande urges UN to protect Syria liberated zones
September 25, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

France's Hollande urges UN to protect Syria liberated zones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United Nations must “immediately” provide protection to areas liberated by rebels in northern Syria, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday, adding that President Bashar al-Assad’s government had no future on the international stage.

“The Syrian regime ... has no future among us,” Hollande said in his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly. “Without any delay, I call upon the United Nations to provide immediately to the Syrian people all the support it asks of us and to protect liberated zones.”

Hollande also warned Iran that Paris would not tolerate Tehran continuing to flout its international obligations and to threaten the stability of the region. He said France was ready to impose new sanctions on Iran, along with its European Union partners.

