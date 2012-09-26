FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahmadinejad hopes for better ties with Argentina after talks
September 26, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Ahmadinejad hopes for better ties with Argentina after talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday he hopes scheduled talks with Argentina over two bombings of Jewish targets in Buenos Aires in the 1990s will lead to better ties.

Argentina announced on Tuesday that the countries’ foreign ministers will meet in New York to discuss the attacks, in which Iran is alleged to have played a role. Iran has denied any participation in the bombings.

There were “misunderstandings” in Iran’s ties with Argentina due to the “interference and the meddling of others,” Ahmadinejad told a news conference in New York. “I am hopeful that the dialogue of the two foreign ministers can lay the foundations ... to realize this goal” of better relations.

