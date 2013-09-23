FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. senators urge Obama to take tough line on Iran
September 23, 2013 / 4:09 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. senators urge Obama to take tough line on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. senators - Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Lindsey Graham - on Monday urged President Barack Obama to take a tough line against Iran in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly this week.

Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Graham, an influential Republican on international issues, sent a letter to Obama urging him to restate the U.S. goal of not permitting Iran to achieve nuclear weapons capability and demanding verifiable action from Tehran in order to permit the possibility of a diplomatic accord.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
