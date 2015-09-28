FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouhani says Iran ready to help bring democracy to Syria, Yemen
September 28, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Rouhani says Iran ready to help bring democracy to Syria, Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Tehran was ready to help bring democracy to war-torn Syria and Yemen and blamed the spread of terrorism in the Middle East on the United States.

“We are prepared to assist in the eradication of terrorism and in paving the way for democracy,” Rouhani said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly. “As we aided the establishment of democracy in Iraq and Afghanistan, we are prepared to help bring about democracy in Syria and also Yemen.”

He blamed the crisis in the Middle East on the United States’ occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq as well as Washington’s support for Israel against Palestine. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Louis Charbonneau)

