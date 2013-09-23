FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran to join six-power talks at UN this week -EU
September 23, 2013

Iran to join six-power talks at UN this week -EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will join the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany later this week to discuss the crisis over Iran’s nuclear program, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Monday.

“We talked about a number of important issues that focused on the nuclear issue,” Ashton told reporters after meeting Zarif ahead of this week’s U.N. General Assembly session in New York. “We had a good and constructive discussion.”

