Iran must show it not seeking bomb for lifting of U.S. sanctions -Kerry
September 27, 2013 / 12:47 AM / 4 years ago

Iran must show it not seeking bomb for lifting of U.S. sanctions -Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday the United States will not lift sanctions on Iran until it shows it is not pursuing a nuclear-weapons capability.

In an interview with the CBS show 60 Minutes, Kerry said one concrete step Iran could take to show it was serious about not seeking nuclear arms would be to open up its Fordow uranium enrichment facility to U.N. inspectors.

“The United States is not going to lift the sanctions until it is clear that a very verifiable, accountable, transparent process is in place, whereby we know exactly what Iran is going be doing with its (nuclear) program,” Kerry said.

