September 27, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. official sees eventual resumption of Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The United States expects major powers’ consultations on Iran’s nuclear program to continue and eventually lead to another round of talks with Tehran, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking after talks among representatives of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - United States, France, Britain, Russia and China - and Germany at the United Nations, said “at some point” the group would likely return for a fourth round of talks with Iran.

“I would hope that we would get there in the not too distant future,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

