REFILE-U.S., China agree Iran should respond positively to nuclear proposals

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States and China agree it is important for Tehran to respond positively to existing nuclear proposals by six major powers, U.S. officials said ahead of a meeting on Thursday between Iran and the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany.

“Both the U.S. and China believe that Iran should cooperate with the P5+1 and should respond positively to the proposals that are on the table,” a U.S. official said. He was referring to the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany, often referred to as the “P5+1”.

The six powers said in February that they want Iran to stop enrichment of uranium to 20 percent, ship out some stockpiles and shutter a facility where such enrichment work is done. In return they offered relief on sanctions on Iran’s petrochemicals and trade in gold and other precious metals.