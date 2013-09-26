FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Iran upbeat after talks but sound cautionary notes
September 26, 2013

U.S., Iran upbeat after talks but sound cautionary notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. and Iranian officials emerged upbeat on Thursday from a meeting on Iran’s nuclear program but both sides also sounded a cautionary note, with the United States saying there was more work to do and Iran insisting on quick sanctions relief.

“Needless to say, one meeting and a change in tone, which was welcome, doesn’t answer those questions yet and there is a lot of work to be done,” U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters after holding bilateral talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Their talks followed a meeting between Iran and major powers about Tehran’s nuclear program, which the United States and its allies suspect aims to develop nuclear weapons. Iran denies this, saying it is for purely peaceful and civilian uses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
