Clinton tells Myanmar president to ease U.S. import ban
September 26, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 5 years ago

Clinton tells Myanmar president to ease U.S. import ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Myanmar President Thein Sein on Wednesday that the United States would take steps to ease the longstanding U.S. ban on imports from the country, a major boon to the Southeast Asian nation as it emerges from years of political and economic isolation.

“In recognition of the continued progress toward reform and in response to requests from both the government and the opposition, the United States is taking the next step in normalizing our commercial relationship,” Clinton told Thein Sein in a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

“We will begin the process of easing restrictions on imports of Burmese goods into the United States. We hope this will provide more opportunities for your people to sell their goods into our market,” Clinton said.

