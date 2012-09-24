Obama to address unrest over video, Iran at UN-White House

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will address Muslim unrest related to an anti-Islamic video and underscore his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon in his speech to the United Nations this week, the White House said on Monday.

“I would expect the president to address the recent unrest in the Muslim world and the broader context of the democratic transitions of the Arab world,” said Press Secretary Jay Carney about the speech scheduled for Tuesday.

“The United Nations General Assembly presents another opportunity for him to underscore that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon,” Carney added.