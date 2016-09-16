FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama to meet with Iraq, Nigeria, Colombia leaders at UN Assembly
September 16, 2016

Obama to meet with Iraq, Nigeria, Colombia leaders at UN Assembly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with the leaders of Iraq, Nigeria and Colombia on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering next week, the White House said on Friday.

Obama will hold separate sessions with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on a call.

Obama is not expected to meet with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Rhodes said. The White House canceled a meeting with Duterte during Obama recent trip to Laos after Duterte insulted him. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)

