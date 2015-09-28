FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Modi discuss climate change in meeting at UN
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 28, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Modi discuss climate change in meeting at UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday praised India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to clean energy and said Indian leadership on climate change would be critical for decades to come.

Modi told reporters after the meeting that he shared Obama’s “uncompromising” commitment to fighting climate change without hurting development.

The two men were meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)

