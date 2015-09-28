FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says huge mistake not to work with Assad's forces
September 28, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Putin says huge mistake not to work with Assad's forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was a huge mistake not to cooperate with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s military, which he said was the only force truly fighting Islamic State militants in Syria.

“We think it is an enormous mistake to refuse to cooperate with the Syrian government and its armed forces who are valiantly fighting terrorism face to face,” Putin told the U.N. General Assembly.

“We should finally acknowledge that no one but President Assad’s armed forces and (Kurdish) militia are truly fighting the Islamic State and other terrorist organizations in Syria,” he said. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Storey)

