Brazil pledges to slash emissions, but will count old reductions

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil pledged on Sunday to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by 2030 as its contribution to a United Nations climate agreement, but said it will include emissions reductions from past efforts against deforestation to help it reach the target.

President Dilma Rousseff presented the country’s pledges during a speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, noting that the targets are more ambitious than those of most developed countries and that Brazil will not need external support to achieve them. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Holmes)