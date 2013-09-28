FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria UN envoy says chemical weapons resolution addresses Syria's concerns
September 28, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Syria UN envoy says chemical weapons resolution addresses Syria's concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A resolution adopted by the U.N. Security Council to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons covers most of Damascus’ concerns, Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja‘afari said on Friday.

Ja‘afari, reacting after the Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution, said countries supporting Syria’s rebels - Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, France and the United States - should also abide by the resolution.

He said the Syrian government was “fully committed” to attending a proposed November peace conference in Geneva aimed at ending Syria’s civil war.

