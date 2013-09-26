Friends of Syria say determined to boost support to opposition

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Friends of Syria group declared on Thursday that it is determined to boost aid to all parts of the opposition Syrian National Coalition, which has been struggling with increasing infighting in recent weeks.

“In order to allow a political transition, and to empower a credible alternative to both the Syrian regime and extremist groups, we are determined to increase and deepen our support to the coalition in all its components,” the Friends of Syria said in a statement.

The core of the Friends of Syria is mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries and Turkey.