UN chief criticizes Syria for killings, rights abuses, attacks

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon criticized the Syrian government on Monday for killings, rights abuses, aerial and artillery attacks and expressed frustration that the 18-month conflict was getting worse.

Ban “raised in the strongest terms the continued killings, massive destruction, human rights abuses, and aerial and artillery attacks committed by the government” during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, his spokesman said.

During a speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, Moualem accused the United States, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey of supporting “terrorism” in Syria by providing arms and money.