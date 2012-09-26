FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Mursi says opposes foreign intervention in Syria
September 26, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Mursi says opposes foreign intervention in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Egypt opposes foreign military intervention to stop the civil war in Syria and prefers an inclusive, negotiated settlement, Egypt’s new Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, said on Wednesday.

“Egypt is committed to pursue the sincere efforts it has been exerting to put an end to the catastrophe in Syria, within an Arab, regional and international framework,” Mursi said in his first speech at the U.N. General Assembly.

“One that preserves the unity of this brotherly state, involves all factions of the Syrian people without racial, religious or sectarian discrimination and spares Syria the dangers of foreign military intervention that we oppose.”

