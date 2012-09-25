FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Arab nations should intervene in Syria -Qatari leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Arab nations should intervene in Syria given the U.N. Security Council’s failure to stop the civil war in the country, Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said on Tuesday.

“The Security Council failed to reach an effective position. In view of this, I think that it is better for the Arab countries themselves to interfere out of their national, humanitarian, political and military duties and do what is necessary to stop the bloodshed in Syria,” Sheik Hamad, speaking through an interpreter, said in a U.N. General Assembly speech.

