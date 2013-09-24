FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US, Russia UN envoys to do more work on Syria resolution-US official
September 24, 2013 / 10:35 PM / 4 years ago

US, Russia UN envoys to do more work on Syria resolution-US official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov worked in a “constructive spirit” on Tuesday on a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would demand the destruction of Syria’s chemical arsenal, a U.S. official said.

Kerry and Lavrov met on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. The U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, and Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin would now need to do more work on the draft text to reach agreement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
