US, Russia, other powers agree core of UN Syria resolution-diplomats
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

US, Russia, other powers agree core of UN Syria resolution-diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States, Russia, France, China and Britain have agreed on the core of a U.N Security Council resolution to rid Syria of its chemical weapons, two diplomats said on Wednesday.

The agreement came after the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the council met U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon earlier in the day, the diplomats said on condition of anonymity.

They said a draft resolution could be presented to the full 15-nation council soon and the five permanent members would also meet on Friday to discuss a proposed Syria peace conference in Geneva.

