Kerry says sees chance for Syria progress as meets Iran's Zarif

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he saw an opportunity to make headway this week toward resolving the Syrian crisis as he met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.

“I view this week as a major opportunity for any number of countries to play an important role in trying to resolve some of the very difficult issues (of) the Middle East,” he told reporters.

“We need to achieve peace and a way forward in Syria, in Yemen ... in the region,” he said. “I think there are opportunities this week, through these discussions, to make some progress.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, editing by Louis Charbonneau)