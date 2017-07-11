TORONTO, July 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Eleven of
the world's biggest banks pledged on Tuesday to find out how
much exposure they have to risks related to climate-change, a
move backed by environmentalists who say better information on
the costs of global warming will push lenders to transition
towards green investments.
With more than $7 trillion under management, some of the
biggest names in global finance have signed onto the United
Nations-backed disclosure effort for information on new risks
presented by climate change.
Information on banks' climate risks could eventually be
reviewed by regulators as part of their financial disclosures,
said Simone Dettling, a researcher with the U.N. Environment
Programme working on the transparency plan.
"The goal is to shift lending away from carbon intensive
sectors that are becoming risky towards green technologies that
are becoming more attractive," Dettling told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in a phone interview.
Before banks can change their lending patterns they need to
understand how their portfolios will be impacted by climate
change. Most currently do not have this information, Dettling
said.
"They have committed to finding these numbers," she said of
the voluntary scheme.
Once banks have information on their exposure to climate
risks they can begin disclosing how these risks will impact
investors while looking for new sustainable alternatives, she
said.
That disclosure could happen within the next year, she said,
although banks and U.N. officials are still hammering out the
details.
Information on investments in fossil fuel firms, renewable
energy businesses and transportation companies is likely to be
among the data disclosed as part of banks' climate-risk
assessments, Dettling said.
Banks backing the plan for new research into climate risks
include ANZ, Barclays, Bradesco, Citi, Itaú, National Australia
Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Santander, Standard Chartered, TD
Bank Group and UBS, said the U.N. Environment Programme.
"The scale and sophistication of climate risk and
opportunity continue to grow," Citi Bank spokesman Ed Skyler
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Working together to refine our approaches to enhanced
disclosure will help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon
economy."
