NEW YORK A billionaire real estate developer
from Macau will go to trial Monday in Manhattan on charges he
bribed senior United Nations officials to support a
multibillion-dollar conference center he hoped to build.
Ng Lap Seng, 69, has pleaded not guilty to charges he paid
hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.
The Chinese national, who was once linked to a Democratic
fundraising scandal when Bill Clinton was U.S. president, is one
of at least seven people charged since 2015 in the U.N.-related
federal corruption probe.
Jury selection is set to begin before U.S. District Judge
Vernon Broderick in Manhattan. A trial could last several weeks.
Prosecutors said Ng paid more than $500,000 in bribes to
John Ashe, a former U.N. General Assembly president and
ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda, and bribed Francis Lorenzo,
a former deputy U.N. ambassador from the Dominican Republic.
In exchange, Ng hoped the diplomats would provide U.N.
support to help the Sun Kian Ip Group founder build the
conference center, prosecutors said. The center was never built.
Ashe was also criminally charged, but died at home last June
after dropping a barbell on his neck. Lorenzo has pleaded guilty
to bribery and money laundering and agreed to cooperate with
prosecutors. Three other defendants have also pleaded guilty.
Defense lawyers have argued that Ng's prosecution was
politically motivated, to help the U.S. government check China's
influence over developing countries that might have used the
conference center as a permanent meeting venue.
Ng's businesses also include apparel and casinos, and he has
sat on the Chinese government's Chinese People's Political
Consultative Conference.
In 1998, a U.S. Senate report said he had from 1994 to 1996
funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars through an Arkansas
restaurateur to the Democratic National Committee as it worked
to re-elect Clinton, who knew the restaurateur.
Ng was not charged in the matter, known as "Chinagate," and
Broderick has said prosecutors may not discuss it at trial.
Ng was arrested in September 2015. He was freed the next
month on $50 million bail, and permitted to live under 24-hour
guard in a luxury apartment in Midtown Manhattan.