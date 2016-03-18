FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. unveils new charges in U.N. bribery case
March 18, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

U.S. unveils new charges in U.N. bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Friday unveiled criminal charges against a Chinese-born woman it says was involved in a scheme to pay bribes to a former U.N. General Assembly president.

Julia Vivi Wang, the defendant, is accused of having paid a bribe of at least $500,000 to buy Antiguan diplomatic positions for her late husband and another Chinese businessman.

Wang was charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later on Friday.

Several defendants face criminal charges over what prosecutors called a scheme to pay more than $1.3 million of bribes to John Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda who was General Assembly president from 2013 to 2014. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

