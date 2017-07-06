NEW YORK, July 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nationalism,
protectionism and attitudes of "my country first" pose threats
to the United Nation's global goals, said a report on Thursday
that showed the United States, Russia and China lagging in
efforts to meet the ambitious agenda for 2030.
Scandinavian countries are leading the way among 157 nations
ranked by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN)
and Bertelsmann Stiftung, a German social responsibility
foundation.
But income inequality, high consumption levels and carbon
emissions put the United States at No. 42 in the list while
Russia was ranked 62nd and China 71st.
The Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, were approved in
September 2015 by the 193 U.N. members as a roadmap to tackle
the world's most troubling problems by 2030.
The 17 goals, and their accompanying 169 targets, range from
halting deforestation to raising living standards, reducing
child mortality and promoting global peace. The cost of their
enactment has been estimated at $3 trillion a year.
The SDSN, a U.N.-connected group that promotes the SDGs,
said the world's most powerful nations are failing to lead the
way.
"A rising 'my country first' approach by many heads of
government threatens the realization of the SDGs," it said in a
statement released with the report.
"Not only does a rising trend of nationalism and
protectionism impede the implementation of the goals, but as the
report shows, industrialized countries are not serving as role
models," it said. "Many of the richest countries in the world
are nowhere near achieving the global policy objectives."
Using extensive data and information submitted by nations,
the report noted so-called spillovers have a major impact on
measuring progress among nations.
For example pollution caused in one nation can harm water
quality in another or weapons production in one nation affects
peace and security elsewhere.
At the top of the list were Sweden, Denmark, Finland and
Norway, with Germany and France also in the top ten. Britain
was 16th and Canada 17th.
At the bottom were Central African Republic, Chad and the
Democratic Republic of the Congo, along with a cluster of
developing nations plagued by food insecurity, extreme poverty,
lack of education and violent conflict.
Release of the report comes ahead of the G20 summit on
Friday in Hamburg, a global forum where German Chancellor Angela
Merkel will host world leaders including U.S. President Donald
Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The progress report's results "highlight the need for urgent
action on the part of G20 countries in making sustainable
development a reality both within and beyond their borders,"
said Jeffrey Sachs, SDSN director, in a statement.
"If the world is to achieve the SDGs, all countries must
take up the goals as part of their national development
strategies and ensure that they take responsibility for their
impact on the rest of the world."
