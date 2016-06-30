FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

UN rights council creates role of expert to protect LGBT people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 30 (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council narrowly agreed on Thursday to appoint an independent investigator to help protect homosexuals and transgender people worldwide from violence and discrimination.

After a heated debate lasting almost four hours, the 47-member state forum overcame strong objections by Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries to adopt a Western-backed resolution by a vote of 23 states in favour and 18 against with six abstentions. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
