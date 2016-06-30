UN rights council creates role of expert to protect LGBT people

GENEVA, June 30 (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council narrowly agreed on Thursday to appoint an independent investigator to help protect homosexuals and transgender people worldwide from violence and discrimination.

After a heated debate lasting almost four hours, the 47-member state forum overcame strong objections by Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries to adopt a Western-backed resolution by a vote of 23 states in favour and 18 against with six abstentions. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)