UAE's Union National Bank says plans to raise $500 mln 3-yr loan
July 9, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Union National Bank says plans to raise $500 mln 3-yr loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Union National Bank, 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, has picked five banks to raise a $500 million three-year syndicated loan, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by assets has mandated Commerzbank, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal, it said in the bourse filing.

The bank posted a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit in April.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

