DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based Union National Bank (UNB) has completed a three-year loan which was increased in size to $750 million after strong demand from lenders, the emirate’s fifth-largest bank by assets said on Wednesday.

UNB had originally sought a $500 million facility. The deal was arranged by Commerzbank, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered, the bourse filing added without offering further details. (Reporting by David French)